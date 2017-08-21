Library, university team up to offer fake news seminar

Words fake news written on a keyboard. (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: designer491, This content is subject to copyright.)

CENTREVILLE, VA. (AP) - Tired of getting sucked in by fake news? Learn how to spot it at a media literacy seminar Tuesday in northern Virginia.

George Mason University's School of Conflict Analysis and Resolution and the Fairfax County library system are sponsoring a workshop titled News Blues and How to Defuse.

The interactive program is designed to help people navigate the vast array of media sources available online to pick out the real news from the fake.

The discussion will also include tips on how to use positive and respectful communication techniques when discussing the news in social media.

The event will be held Tuesday night at the Centreville Regional Library at 7 p.m. Those interested can register for a spot in the seminar online.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

© 2017 Associated Press