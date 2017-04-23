Leave Bambi be! Police remind public to keep away from fawns

Baby deer at Nara Park Japan (Photo: Robert van 't Hoenderdaal, This content is subject to copyright.)

FAIRFAX, VA. (AP) - It's the time of year where you might come across a baby deer, and the temptation to check on them or even give them a hug is overwhelming for some.



But Fairfax County Police are reminding folks to give fawns their space.



Police say fawns will bed down and be left alone for extended periods of time while their mothers go out and forage. So a fawn that appears to be alone has not actually been abandoned.



A fawn is unlikely to run away even if you approach it, but that is not a sign of injury.





© 2017 Associated Press