KKK leader turned priest faced charges in Nevada

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - The Virginia priest who came forward as a former leader with the KKK was charged in a Reno, Nevada trespassing case in 1992.

Father William Aitcheson had been handing out pro-life pamphlets near a clinic.

#BREAKING We are learning new information about a priest with former ties to KKK. He was guilty in trespassing case in Reno @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/kWJqMOvjkH — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) August 24, 2017

RELATED: Cross-burning victims wonder why priest is confessing now

During court hearings Father Aitcheson testified about his criminal past but left out details about cross burnings and the KKK.

Aitcheson was given a fine and ordered to stay away from the property.

Aitcheson moved to the Arlington diocese about one year later

© 2017 WUSA-TV