KKK leader turned priest faced charges in Nevada

There could soon be a meeting between a former KKK member and two of his victims. Father William Aitcheson admitted to burning a cross in the couple's front yard decades ago... and the victims want him to cough up names, but it might be tough to find and

Michael Quander, WUSA 7:10 PM. EDT August 24, 2017

FAIRFAX, VA. (WUSA9) - The Virginia priest who came forward as a former leader with the KKK was charged in a Reno, Nevada trespassing case in 1992.

Father William Aitcheson had been handing out pro-life pamphlets near a clinic.

During court hearings Father Aitcheson testified about his criminal past but left out details about cross burnings and the KKK.

Aitcheson was given a fine and ordered to stay away from the property.

Aitcheson moved to the Arlington diocese about one year later

