No water for residents at Va. senior center apartment complex

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Senior citizens who live in Manchester Lakes Senior Apartment Living woke up to a watery mess Monday morning. Water was flowing from the ceiling and walls dumping a few inches into the first floor.

"This is the new normal.This happens at least once a month. We are so sick of it," said a resident, who did not want to be named out of fear of retaliation from the complex owners.

The complex had to turn the water off at 5 a.m. and call a plumber. At 2:30 p.m., they still had no running water.

"They have no water, they can't flush. They can't drink. This is ridiculous," said Rondlyn Brown, who had come to rescue her diabetic mother.

"These people pay their rent, and this is what they get? Stuff coming from the ceiling that sits out in the hallway smelling like mildew. These are senior citizens. Half of them are really ill. They give them no help," said Brown, who wondered why senior citizens would be allowed to live under such "poor conditions."

Brown's mother said the same thing, a flood and no water. It happened in the last 18 months since she's been living here.

The three residents who feared going on camera said they believe other residents who did speak out were punished by being forced out.

JRK Residential in Los Angeles owns the complex which provides some Section 8 low-rent apartments for low and fixed income seniors. But some renters pay a lot more, we're told between $1,200 to $2,000.

WUSA9 has covered past problems at the same complex. In December, 2014, they were dealing with a rat infestation. One resident was scratched and bit by rats. That problem is gone, but others persist.

The manager at the complex said the water situation was being solved by a plumber called to make repairs. When asked why, hours later on a sweltering hot day, the company did not provide bottled water to its residents, the manager did not answer but asked the WUSA9 reporter to leave the property.

By 3 p.m. some residents had running water back, others did not.

The volunteer organization Giving On Another Level form Prince William County responded to WUSA9's Peggy Fox's social media posts by showing up with cases of bottled water for the residents. They were most appreciate.

