Kid calls Charlottesville car attack suspect a bully

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WUSA9) - All day people have been coming by to leave flowers, light candles or pray by the memorial for Charlottesville's victims.

The makeshift memorial began on Sunday. Charlottesville gathered around it for a vigil to honor 32-year-old Heather Heyer and the two Virginia State Troopers killed.

On Monday, the memorial grew. Fourth St. SE and E. Water St., continues to be blocked-off as people continue to grieve. WUSA9 talked to some of those people and learned the different thoughts running through their minds as they mourn.

After Friday's Torch Rally, the University of Virginia had discouraged it's community from attending planned downtown rallies. Chris Graham told WUSA9, "We ... um ... intentionally skipped the event thinking that being here could actually encourage the people who wanted the attention."

Graham told WUSA9 he's a University of Virginia graduate and local print journalist. Speaking on the counter protests, Graham told WUSA9, "... and I understand why people were here -- to confront them ... but now that this has happened, people have to be here. They have to speak out. They can't let hate win."

Rosario Cruz, a mother who wanted her daughter to see the makeshift memorial, told WUSA9 she used to walk and play around the same area s a child.

Cruze said on Monday with her daughter, "I was just explaining to her that this is where the car came and hurt these innocent people -- all the innocent people and that they were fighting against racism, you know, people like us."

Cruz says her daughter gets bullied at school -- and that's exactly what her daughter called the car attack suspect.

"It was so mean that he just came in, and he knew a lot of people were here, and he just came in and hurt a lot of people," said the 10-year-old.



Scott McNabb is a neighbor who says he's been living in Charlottesville for more than 20 years.

"This is totally uncharacteristic. It's really an extreme anomaly really, to have something like this happen," McNabb said, "and there's just a bunch of disappointment within the local government that this ended up being here in this spot."



"This is not going to happen again, McNabb said firmly, "We will not tolerate more of anything like this."

Graham told WUSA9, "There's only one side at this stage."

"This is not who we are as Charlottesville," said Cruz.

Some of the survivors families tell WUSA9 they don't want to tell their stories because they want the focus to be on what happened, the violence that played out and lives lost because of it.

We're told the Fourth St. SE will remained closed for a few more days allowing more time to mourn and come together.

