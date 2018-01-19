J.E.B. Stuart school changes Confederate 'raider' mascot

FALLS CHURCH, VA. (WUSA9) - A Fairfax County school that is changing their name from that of a Confederate general will also be getting a new mascot.

J.E.B. Stuart High School, which will be known as Justice High School starting July 1, has chosen the “Wolves” as their mascot.

VIDEO: J.E.B. Staurt to renamed Justice High School

The new mascot will replace the former mascot of a silhouetted soldier on horseback, carrying a Confederate flag. Prior to the 1980s, before the mascot was changed to a silhouette, the Confederate flag was in full-color.

The mascot was chosen by the students, including rising ninth graders.

© 2018 WUSA-TV