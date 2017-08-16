WUSA
Impromptu candlelight vigil held for Charlottesville at UVA

WUSA 10:02 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - An impromptu candlelight vigil for Charlottesville was held on the University of Virginia's campus on Wednesday night. 

Candles of love replaced the torches of hate that marched through the University of Virginia last Friday. The impromptu vigil came after a memorial service was held Heather Heyer. Heyer was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally. 

It was reported that the vigil was organized and spread without the use of social media to keep racists from showing up.

