Impromptu candlelight vigil held for Charlottesville at UVA

(Photo: Stephanie Ramirez)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - An impromptu candlelight vigil for Charlottesville was held on the University of Virginia's campus on Wednesday night.

Candles of love replaced the torches of hate that marched through the University of Virginia last Friday. The impromptu vigil came after a memorial service was held Heather Heyer. Heyer was killed when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally.

Happening now - a candlelight vigil to honor those killed in #Charlottesville is on the move. @wusa9 #HeatherHeyer pic.twitter.com/1vKD2Ck9Oo — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) August 17, 2017

It was reported that the vigil was organized and spread without the use of social media to keep racists from showing up.

