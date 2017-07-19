Hydrants to open, cool kids in Virginia city's neighborhoods

Open 5 inch (Photo: Tracy Fox, Custom)

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) - Police in Virginia's capital city have opened up water hydrants to help local kids stay cool during the heat wave.

According to a statement , Richmond police says it began opening hydrants on Tuesday and will continue to open them until temperatures become moderate.

The hydrants will be opened for two hours at a time on a rotating schedule in the following neighborhoods: Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby and Whitcomb.

Officers will monitor each location for safety issues.

Richmond police Chief Alfred Durham recruited other city agencies, the Department of Public Utilities and the Department of Public Works, to make the process possible.

Durham says he remembers hydrants opening in his childhood neighborhood and looking forward to playing in the water.

