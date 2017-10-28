LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Loudoun County investigators are trying to figure out how a woman ended up dead in her own home. Saturday morning, a man called a family member to come over and take care of his children.





A short time later, the man got into a serious head-on crash in the area of Gum Spring Road and Mayhew Lane. When family members got to his home on Gayfeather Drive shortly before 8:15 a.m. in the Dawson's Corner neighborhood in Chantilly, they found the dead body of the man's wife.

The victim's husband is a person of interest in her death, according to a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

The couple's three children were in the home at the time, according to investigators.

The man and the driver of the other vehicle were both taken to Reston Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

