Human remains found in woods in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - Human remains were round in the woods near Woodbridge on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Marseille Lane just before 3 p.m.

The remains were recovered and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

The identity of the deceased will be released once it is confirmed and next of kin is notified.

Police said there is no threat to the public or need for concern in the surrounding community.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.



