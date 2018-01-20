Human foot discovered in backyard in Springfield

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

SPRINGFIELD, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax County police made a grisly discovery on Saturday: a partially decomposed human foot.

A Springfield resident called officers to their home on the 5900 block of Brunswick Drive, where the remains were found in their backyard. Police say it’s unclear the race or gender associated with the remains at this time.

During the subsequent investigation, police combed nearby homes and backyards for additional remains. Bones were discovered in one yard, but were likely unrelated animal bones.

The investigation continues.

