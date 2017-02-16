Horsemeat, horse genitals seized at Dulles Airport

STERLING, VA. (WUSA9) - It is not something U.S. Customs and Border Protections agents see every day.

In January, officials found 42 pounds of horsemeat, including 13 pounds of horse genitals, concealed inside juice boxes after two women tried to bring them into the Unites States. One of the two women traveling from Mongolia, claimed the food items were for medicinal purposes.

Officials also found three liters of yak milk.

Horsemeat is not allowed to enter the U.S. if it is not accompanied by an official government horsemeat certification from the country or government it originates.

“Customs and Border Protection takes no pleasure in seizing and destroying travelers’ food products,” said Wayne Biondi, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Washington Dulles. “We’re in the business of protecting America’s agriculture industries, like the livestock industry, from the potential introduction of animal diseases posed by these unpermitted food products.”

Neither woman was criminally charged. Officers released them to continue their visit.

All food products were incinerated.

Often travelers bring with them food products from their countries that is normal to their cultures; however, some items are prohibited from the United States and CBP will seize those products upon arrival. CBP encourages all travelers to learn what they can and cannot bring into the United States at CBP’s Travel website.

(© 2017 WUSA)