Horseback riding instructor accused of sexual assault during lessons

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A 64-year old horseback riding instructor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was giving lessons to. According to police, this is not the first time he’s been charged in connection to an alleged sexual assault during lessons.

Stafford County deputies arrested Boris Gokovski Wednesday, after a grand jury indicted him. The most recent investigation into the instructor began in May after the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in May of 2017 from a female victim who reported Gokovski assaulted her at the B&R Ranch located in Stafford County.

Police say Gokovski is one of the owners of the ranch, as well as a horseback riding instructor. The sexual assault allegedly happened late summer and early fall of 2016 while he was providing horseback riding lessons to the victim.

Gokovski was also indicted back in May on a separate allegation. In that case, a juvenile victim reported Gokovski sexually assaulted her during the summer and fall of 2016.

He was arrested and booked at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and released on a $5,000 secure bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on July 20.

Anyone who has had similar contact with Boris Gokovski is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

