Graffiti found on Va. Jewish Community Center, church

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Police are investigating after "bias motivated graffiti" was found on the outside of the Jewish Community Center and United Church of Christ Tuesday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m., police received a call for a report of "bias motivated graffiti" on the Jewish Community Center located in the 8900 block of Littler River TurnPike.

Nearly two hours later, police received another report of a graffiti on the United Church of Christ in the 8400 block of Little River Turnpike.

Police are looking to find a suspect and working to determine if the crimes are related.

