Getting back to normal after violent attacks in Charlottesville

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Are you one of those unlucky people who bought the fake solar eclipse glasses?
-
VERIFY: Did Amazon sell fake solar eclipse glasses that weren't ISO approved?
-
Activists replace confederate statues
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Couple may have to pay for sinkholes
-
SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man
-
President Trump's lawyer forwards racist email authored by conspiracy theorist
-
Rallies in support of Leesburg Confederate statue cancelled
-
Remembering Jamahri Sydnor, 17-year-old killed in D.C.
-
Confederate standoff in Southern Maryland
More Stories
-
Replacement for removed monument is down in BaltimoreAug 17, 2017, 4:03 p.m.
-
Charlottesville counter protester works near deadly…Aug 17, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Va. Confederate statue vandalized overnightAug 17, 2017, 10:00 a.m.