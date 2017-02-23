Gang-related arrests made in body found along Potomac River

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Police have made gang-related arrests in connection with a body that was found along the shoreline of the Potomac River back in January.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Christian Alexander Sosas Rivas, a man who was found along the shoreline of the Potomac River last month, according to Prince William County police.

Three suspects who were wanted in the murder were located and apprehended in Pennsylvania. Additionally two suspects were charged as co-conspirators and were arrested in the Baltimore area. All suspects will be extradited to Virginia.

Police believe this murder was gang-related, as several of the suspects are believed to be members of the criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS13.

The following three suspects were arrested on February 22: Edgar Oswaldo Blanco Torres, 24 is being charged with murder and conspiracy to commit a felony. Jose Martir Larios Espenal, 20 is being charged with murder. A 17-year-old male juvenile was also arrested and is being charged with murder.

The following suspects were arrested on February 12: Angelica Maria Blanco, 19 and Keyri Sujey Portillo Gonzalez, 18 are both being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

These arrests come only a week after other gang-related arrests were made in connection with the murder of a teenager in Virginia. Police say the homicide is linked to the murder of the teen girl in Virginia.

