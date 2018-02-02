School classroom in Japanese high school (Photo: maroke)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. (WUSA9) - Fredericksburg Christian School announced it would be closed Friday because so many of its students and teachers are out sick with the flu.

In a post on the school’s Facebook page, Superintendent Rick Yost said the decision to close the school was based on "the significant number of staff members who are home sick, the number of substitute teachers that are also ill" and "the number of students who are absent."

Yost said the number of students who are absent "has steadily increased over the last several days and is even increasing as this day moves forward."

"We realize this can cause an inconvenience for you as families but we are hopeful with this extra day away from school, it will curb the spread of infection, leading to fewer sick days for everyone," he said.

Yost said the closing would allow cleaning crews to do a “more extensive disinfecting” of the Lower School in Fredericksburg and Upper School in Spotsylvania County.

In deciding to close, Fredericksburg Christian School joins other schools across the country that have taken this step during this year’s flu epidemic.

