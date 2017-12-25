Firefighters battle huge 2-alarm fire in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, CO., VA. (WUSA9) - Multiple fire departments responded to a major two-alarm fire in Arlington County on Monday, Christmas night.
The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of Mount Vernon Highway. Witnesses said a one-story antique store was in flames.
A witness tweeted photos of the fire around 10 p.m. from the twitter account.
#ALERT: Units from multiple counties are battling a MAJOR second alarm building fire, at 8146 Mount Vernon Hgwy. pic.twitter.com/Av83Rm6jSf— LincolnACFD (@LincolnACFD) December 26, 2017
More from Mount Vernon Hgwy. pic.twitter.com/M3IJVUFQ3k— LincolnACFD (@LincolnACFD) December 26, 2017
There is no further information at this time.
