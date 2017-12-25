WUSA
Firefighters battle huge 2-alarm fire in Arlington County

Murugi Thande, WUSA 11:16 PM. EST December 25, 2017

ARLINGTON, CO., VA. (WUSA9) - Multiple fire departments responded to a major two-alarm fire in Arlington County on Monday, Christmas night.

The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. in the 8000 block of Mount Vernon Highway. Witnesses said a one-story antique store was in flames.

A witness tweeted photos of the fire around 10 p.m. from the twitter account.

There is no further information at this time. 

