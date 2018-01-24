Fauquier Co. comes together to support family battling cancer

FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - A Northern Virginia community has come together to support a family whose children stand courageous in the face of illness.

The Leigh family, of Fauquier County, has three children under the age of 13. Two of those children have been diagnosed with cancer.

Noah, 10, has osteosarcoma. He was diagosed with that bone cancer December 11. Meanwhile, Kaleb, 12, is in remission following two different bouts with leukemia.

Their mother, Heather, describes boths kids as brave.

"We feel like we learn more from them than they probably do from us," she said.

The family's story has attracted attention all across Fauquier County. The family has already received more than $140,000 worth of charitable contributions to pay for their medical expenses and pediatric cancer research.

On Friday, students across Fauquier County will also wear the color green in a show of support toward Noah.

But, his father, Taylor Leigh, pointed out this story is bigger than just Noah or Kaleb. He said he believes more money is needed to research pediatric cancer.

"This is a beast that is attacking children everyday and it's knocking on everybody's door regardless of who they are or their background," he said.

