Family of Ashanti Billie pushing for change

Ashanti Billie (Photo: Family provided)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - The family of Ashanti Billie is pushing for change after their daughter's disappearance and death last year.

RELATED: Ashanti Billie's accused killer was not tracked before disappearance

House Bill 260 is unofficially known as the Ashanti Alert.

Getting this bill passed could be tricky, because sometimes adults leave on their own terms and do not wish to be found.

Newly elected Delegate Jerrauld "Jay" Jones, who represents the 89th District, filed the bill. If passed into law, the bill would create the "Virginia Critically Missing Adult Alert Program."

Billie's family believes there needs to be something in place for state police to activate suspicious situations like their daughters.

The 19-year old disappeared back in September in Norfolk, Va. Her body was found a few weeks later all the way in Charlotte.

A Navy vet was accused of abducting her from a Naval base where she worked.

Her parents believe if some kind of alert had been in place right away they would have been able to move faster.

© 2018 WUSA-TV