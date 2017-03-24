Family jumps out of window to escape house fire

(Photo: Twitter / @JaniceParkNews)

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - Fire officials in Prince William County say a cigarette is to blame for a house fire where seven people had to escape.

Parents and three young children, ages 9, 7, and 4 had to jump out of a second story window to escape.

"I don't want to think of a family having to do that. Someone upstairs was watching over them," said Brad Nelson, whose family owns the house and rents it to the family.

The children's grandparents, who were visiting, fled the basement.

PREVIOUS: Family of 7 displaced by Woodbridge house fire

The fire happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Ramrod Road in Woodbridge. Neighbors were concerned they do not have fire hydrants on the street. According to the fire department, a large area of the county does not have hydrants. The area has been developed for several years without water. Neighbors said there is a water source connected to the Occoquan about a quarter mile away.

Neighbors said the home that was destroyed was occupied by a military family. All of them are expected to be okay, although it is believed the family dog, a chocolate lab, died in the fire.

Five family members were transported to different hospitals.

© 2017 WUSA-TV