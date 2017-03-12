Family displaced after house fire in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, VA. (WUSA9) - A family has been displaced after a fire broke out at a Woodbridge home early Monday morning, Prince William County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire happened around 2:02 a.m. in the 1700 block of Horner Road at a single family home.

When firefighters got to the scene they found heavy fire coming from the basement and extending to the back of the house. The fire eventually came through all floors, officials said.

The family inside of the home were able to get out safely and unharmed. The three adults and two children have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

© 2017 WUSA-TV