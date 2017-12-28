Man suspected in murder moments before shooting at officers, crashing on I-95, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - A man suspected of shooting at law enforcement in Northern Virginia was wanted in a homicide that happened just minutes before officers tried to pull him over, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday afternoon.

At 11:24 a.m., deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to England Run North Apartments on Heron Drive and found a woman shot to death, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies put out a “Be On the Look Out” bulletin for a black SUV possibly connected with the homicide.

A short time later, a Virginia State Police trooper spotted the vehicle on I-95 near Centreport Parkway in the Fredericksburg, Va. area. The trooper tried to pull over the vehicle with the help of a Stafford County deputy.

The driver pulled off to the shoulder and started shooting at the trooper and deputy and hit the trooper’s windshield, VSP said.

The suspect drove off in the SUV, but crashed four miles up the interstate. The vehicle overturned and landed on its roof in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County.

A medivac helicopter landed on the scene to fly out the driver, who suffered serious injuries, police said.

Emergency crews have blocked off all the northbound lanes to investigate and clean up the crash scene.

Traffic is reported to be backed up 13 miles.

At this time, police have not released the names of the man or woman, whether they knew each other or any motive for what happened.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

