DC Fire captain charged with filming minor in fitting room, police say

FAIRFAX CO., VA. (WUSA9) - A DC Fire and EMS captain has been arrested for attempting to film a 13-year-old girl in a fitting room of a store in the Fair Oaks Mall on January 7, Fairfax police say.

Rudolph Doering, 50, turned himself in after seeing surveillance photos of himself posted by the police.

The 13-year-old girl was changing a fitting room of Hollister, Co. when she noticed a cellphone that appeared to be recording her from the adjoining stall. The girl told her mother who then informed the store.

On January 12, police released images of a person of interest in the case. Identifying himself, Doering turned himself in on January 14 to the Sully District Station. On Friday, he was charged with the attempted unlawful filming of a minor and Doering turned himself into the Adult Detention Center.

DC Fire and EMS is aware of the incident and Doering has been placed on leave.

© 2018 WUSA-TV