FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Crews responded to a fire at a fire station in Fairfax County, Virginia early Sunday morning.

The fire broke at Station 26 on Edsall Road around 12:24 a.m.

Firefighters were alerted to the fire by the alarm. All the firefighters are safe.

No additional information has been released at this time.

© 2017 WUSA-TV