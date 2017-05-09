Cows on the lam in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA (WUSA9) - Three cows are still on the loose in Loudoun County.

Neighbors took video in amazement Monday after four female cows escaped from a farm near Loudoun County High School. They grazed out through some open gates.

Maryland State Senator Jennifer Wexton got to see it for herself. Her dogs were barking and when she looked out the window she saw the cows. Wexton said even though there’s a farm nearby, she was still surprised to them roaming free.

Animal control captured one of the cows Monday, but three are still missing. Animal control said cows are not aggressive, but there could be problems if they head into traffic.

Several cow sightings have come into the Loudoun County Police Department. They were last spotted near a golf course.

