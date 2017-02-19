Constituents want to meet with Comstock

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Gang leaders recruit new members at school
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Man seeks roommate to share his bed
-
Some students sue for donation records
-
Family, friends hold vigil for slain man
-
10 arrested in connection to teen's murder
-
Foods and medications that don't mix
-
Video shows Army family's ultimate sacrifice
-
Teacher allegedly assaulted 11-year-old girls
-
Honoring Harriet Tubman
More Stories
-
Northern Va. residents demand Comstock hold…Feb 19, 2017, 11:43 p.m.
-
Man wanted for Williamsburg murderFeb 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
-
Lights out at the Washington Monument, once againFeb 19, 2017, 8:24 p.m.