Colonial Williamsburg chosen 'Best Virginia Attraction'

colonial_williamsburg_grand Illumination1.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- After a month-long voting period, readers of USA Today's 10Best have spoken: Colonial Williamsburg is the best attraction in Virginia.

USA Today asked a panel of Virginia travel writers and photographers to nominate their favorite attractions in the Old Dominion. Then, readers made their selections from the finalized list. Virginia's colonial capital won the popular vote.

Here is the list of the top 10 winners:

Colonial Williamsburg - Williamsburg Virginia Creeper Trail - Abingdon Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest Natural Bridge State Park - Natural Bridge Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge - Chincoteague Island Grayson Highlands State Park - Mouth of Wilson Appomattox Court House National Historical Park - Appomattox Thomas Jefferson's Monticello - Charlottesville George Washington's Mount Vernon - Mount Vernon Arlington National Cemetery - Arlington

