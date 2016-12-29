Cheers! Va. ABC stores to open on New Year's Day for first time

Liquor bottles line the shelves at the Alcohol Beverage Control store in the Skyline Village Shopping Center in Harrisonburg, Va. (Photo: Justin Falls, AP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Virginia residents who need a little “hair of the dog” on New Year’s Day will be able to get their fix at ABC stores. It’ll be the first time they’ve even been open on the first day of the year.

State law previously banned the Alcoholic Beverage Control shops from operating on January 1, but new legislation that went into effect in July dropped the ban.

ABC stores will be open from noon to 6 p.m., which are normal operating hours on Sundays.