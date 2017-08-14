Charlottesville's fmr. mayor wants Pres. Trump to visit, make a statement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - You could say he brings a higher authority to this issue.

Charlottesville's former mayor, Pastor Alvin Edwards, says he wants President Donald Trump to visit and make a statement for Charlottesville and the nation.

Pastor Alvin Edwards was downtown on Monday, praying for protesters and now, he prays for leadership. Specifically, someone from the White House, to step up.

When asked what he would say if the president showed up in town, Pastor Edwards said he'd thank him for coming, but would also say privately "but you're late."

Edwards not only led the city in the 90s, he now shepherds a congregation.

"Well the issue is, we have to always remain on higher ground," he said. "We are a community, community means one. And if we stay together, and demonstrate our love and care for one another, and build our community back up, to let this world, no not just our country, but this world know that we're a good community, and that we were before they got here, we'll be better since they're gone."

But even if the community comes together, there's one issue that remains. The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that's at the center of all the chaos still remains. The city plans to move the statue. The White Supremacists were in town to protest that plan.

When asked if he was afraid there more violence more violence in the months to come, Pastor Edwards said the possibility always exists.

"But whatever negative happens here, I believe that Charlottesville will always spring back with a positive," he said.

Pastor Edwards said another opportunity for healing is expected later this week at the memorial service for the victim, Heather Heyer.

The memorial will be either at his church, or on the Mall, close to where the protest took place.

