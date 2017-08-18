Charlottesville man pushes for Heather Hyer memorial park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. - A Charlottesville man is pushing for change on the Downtown Mall. Tony Fischer started a petition, asking the city to shutdown the Downtown Mall to cars.

He wants to transform part of Fourth Street into a memorial park to remember Heather Hyer and two Virginia State Police officers who lost their lives last weekend.

Fischer says he was inspired to get out there and collect signatures by Hyer's own mother.

"I went to Heather's memorial on Wednesday and her mother said do what you can to make a difference. So this is just me trying to make a small difference," said Fischer.

So far, Fischer has collected more than 400 signatures. He soon hopes to present the petition to Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer.

