Charlottesville counter protester works near deadly attack site

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WUSA9) - The Charlottesville community is beginning to heal from all of the violent drama last weekend.

It was pretty much back to life as normal on Thursday for many, but that's until you walk down 4th street.

Words of kindness sit between flowers and candles at the spot where Heather Heyer was run over and killed.

“It's a somber feeling here right now. Everyone is just trying to process it,” Jen Siomacco said.

Siomacco was a part of the crowd of anti-protesters on Saturday and now works just steps away from the crash site.

“It is hard to be able to shut it out. This is our reality in the city right now,” she said.

Siomacco remembers things getting crazy and being terrified.

“Just being around so many people with heavy weaponry -- assault rifles and automatic weapons,” Siomacco told WUSA9.

Siomacco moved out of the way and helped others who'd been hurt as she deals with a different pain of her own: tears.

“I kind of had to take a step in the back and cry it out. So, there definitely have been moments,” she said.

Many of the area businesses have signs of support for the victims hanging in their windows.

