Charlottesville aims to prove it's bigger than bigotry

In Charlottesville, messages of love and grief are being written in chalk on this slate wall. (Photo: Pete Muntean)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WUSA9) - Charlottesville is attempting to return to normal two days after counter protests against nazi white supremacists turned deadly.



“It’s tough,” said Natalie Broadnax, who is getting her PhD at the University of Virginia.

She and her two young kids handed carnations to anyone who looked sad along Fourth Street Southeast where a pair of memorials were erected for Heather Heyer.

The 32-year-old was killed as she was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old Ohio man with a reported fascination with Nazi history.



“This is tragic,” said Brodnax. “But we're going to continue to be a welcoming people.”

Nazi white supremacists have skipped town. During their weekend march, Kelly Rollins stayed inside, scared.

“It’s going to take time,” said Rollins. “That doesn't represent Charlottesville.”



Shops were busy during the Monday lunch hour. Crowds emerged from their offices to lay flowers on memorials and reflect on the weekend’s horror.



“The mood is improving,” said Will Curley who runs several restaurants in town. “I think that people who know Charlottesville understand that this is a city that's greater than one really tragic weekend.”

