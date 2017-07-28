CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to rob women at Va. drive-up ATM

(Photo: Konte, Hawa)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are looking for a man who was seen sneaking up to and attempting to rob two women at a Virginia drive-up ATM.

One attempted robbery happened on Tuesday just before 9 a.m. at a Wells Fargo located at 10944 Fairfax Blvd.

Videos from attempted robberies on 7/25/17. Please share w/ loved ones & contact police w/ any suspect info.



Video 1: pic.twitter.com/uKqW5dugOr — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) July 28, 2017

According to Fairfax City police, a woman was taking money from the ATM when a man go in the front passenger seat of her car and demanded the cash. That is when the victim told police she started yelling and punching the suspect. He got out of the car without taking any money and fled.

Police describe the suspect as a thin white male in his 30s, about 6”, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case.

Videos from attempted robberies on 7/25/17. Please share w/ loved ones & contact police w/ any suspect info.



Video 2: pic.twitter.com/ZIklq89Mrh — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) July 28, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV