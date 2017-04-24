Caregivers clash leaves man stuck in hospital

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Neighbor helps rescue families in house fire
-
Crews battle construction fire near UMD
-
Man climbs 95ft. pole to return baby bald eagle during storm
-
University of Mary students rescued from river
-
Former 'Happy Days' star dead at 56
-
Monday morning weather webcast
-
Campbell's Soup Recalls Chicken Soup
-
VERIFY: Did this tornado touch down in Virginia?
-
American citizen detained in North Korea
More Stories
-
Smoke from massive building fire forces closuresApr 24, 2017, 6:04 p.m.
-
Crews tear down site of DC mansion murdersApr 24, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
-
Middle school students investigated for abusing…Apr 24, 2017, 1:45 p.m.