Boil water notice for some in Spotsylvania County

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WUSA9) - Some residents in Spotsylvania County are on a boil water notice after a major water main break in Fredericksburg, Va.

According to a utility notice on the county's website, the break occurred Jefferson Davis Hwy and Spotsylvania Parkway.

The following areas are impacted:

Breezewood

Cosner's Corner

Kingswood

Lancaster Gate

Lee's Crossing

Lee's Hill North

Lee's Hill

Lee's Parke

South Oaks

Southpoint

Timberlake

Residents that are impacted by the water main break with low water pressure or no water, should follow the boil water notice.

If the water is white or milky, or discolored in anyway, notify customer service at (540) 507-7300, option 1.

The county will be flushing affected areas to assist in removing debris in the water caused by the main break.Future updates will be issued as available.

You can download the boil water notice here.

