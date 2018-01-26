BeLEIGHve: Fauquier Co. goes green for boy with cancer

FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - A Northern Virginia boy with cancer received a ton of support from his friends at school Friday.



Doctors diagnosed Noah Leigh, 10, with osteosarcoma in December. Since then, he has spent much of that time outside of class receiving treatment.



On Friday, people all across Fauquier County decided to wear green to show Noah their support. Ritchie Elementary School, where Leigh studies, also held a pep rally in his honor.



"The county has really come together to promote this special day for Noah," said Ritchie Principal Cristy Thorpe.



Noah got the chance to see his friends at the pep rally through a video teleconference device.



"It felt very good," Noah said. "It made me feel not left out."



Noah's father Taylor said it is also bring attention to the greater issue of pediatric cancer. His other son, Kaleb, has fought leukemia twice. He is now in remission.



"We're wanting to do everything we can to stop this beast in its tracks," Taylor Leigh said.



He added more money is needed for pediatric cancer research.



