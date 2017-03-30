Amazon to build new distribution center in Frederick County

(Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE, AFP/Getty Images)

FREDERICK COUNTY, VA. (WUSA9) - Amazon plans to build a new 1 million-square foot warehouse and distribution center in Frederick County.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office announced this week that the new project will create 1,000 new jobs.

The company already has a heavy presence in Virginia and has been a major driver in the growth of solar energy in the state.

McAuliffe's office said Virginia beat out West Virginia to land the project and Amazon will be eligible for a variety of state financial incentives.

© 2017 Associated Press