Alt-Right leader holds press conference after Charlottesville rally

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - Alt-right leader Richard Spencer blamed police for the events in Charlottesville over the weekend. He believed his group's first amendment rights were suppressed because they were not allowed to rally Saturday morning.

"Mike Signer and Governor Terry McCauliffe have blood on their hands. They are absolutely responsible for the disgusting chaos that ensued in Charlottesville," said Spencer.

The alt-right leader went on to say that police cracked down on some of the most peaceful people in Saturday's rally.

RELATED: Charlottesville aims to prove it's bigger than bigotry

Trump said Monday that racism is even, denouncing the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups. He called them "repugnant."

Spencer, however, told reporters Monday that he did not believe that the president denounced white nationalists during his statement. He went on to call the President Trump's statement "kumbaya nonsense,"

During his press conference, Spencer would not condemn the actions of James Alex Fields, an alleged white supremacists who was arrested Saturday after running over more than a dozen people with his car, killing a 32-year old woman.

Spencer told reporters because of the actions of police in Charlottesville, he and his alt-right members have no choice but to go back to Charlottesville to rally again.

© 2017 WUSA-TV