Alleged ISIS supporter appears in court after FBI raid

STERLING, VA (WUSA9) - A Northern Virginia man, accused of supporting ISIS, appeared in court for the first time today.

Sean Andrew Duncan, 21, of Sterling, Va. is charged with obstruction of justice.

According to court documents, the FBI had been investigating Duncan over allegations he expressed interest in helping ISIS. FBI officials say when they attempted to collect evidence from his Sterling condominium Friday, they discovered Duncan had destroyed a memory chip and thumb drive important to their case.

Sean Andrew Duncan, 21, appeared in court for the first time today following Friday's raid at his condo in Sterling, VA. He could face up to 20 years behind bars for allegedly obstructing justice. More on @wusa9/5pm. pic.twitter.com/R8VxgmYtAc — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) January 2, 2018

Duncan was arrested at the scene of the raid.

RELATED: Court docs: FBI raid part of investigation into possible ISIS supporter

Duncan did not say much in court. The judge appointed him counsel for the case.

Duncan's next court appearance will occur Monday, January 8th at 2 p.m.

It all marks what many people would consider a turbulent year for the Virginia man. His old neighbors in the Pittsburgh area claimed he and wife moved to Virginia in June shortly after the death of their four-month-old son.

© 2018 WUSA-TV