All Virginia State Parks open for free on New Year's Day

Perfect sky in Grayson Highlands State Park, Virginia (Photo: BramReusen, BramReusen)

RICHMOND, VA. (AP) - Nature lovers, rejoice. All of Virginia's 37 state parks will be offering free admission on New Year's Day.

Virginia State Parks are offering a number of scheduled hikes and programs on Sunday as part of the national "First Day Hikes" initiative.

Residents who visit a park to ring in the new year are being encouraged to participate in this year's photo contest.

Participants must take a photo at one of the state parks on Jan. 1 and upload it on Virginia State Park's contest page or contest tab on its Facebook Page before 11:59 p.m. on New Year's Day.

The grand prize is a $500 gift certificate for an overnight state at Virginia State Parks.

