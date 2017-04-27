All-State wrestler overcomes disability to lead by example

SOUTH RIDING, VA (WUSA9) - An All-State wrestler in Loudoun County often draws a double-take. That's because he has one leg. But those stares of disbelief soon turn into admiration.

Trevor LeMaster learned to overcome his disability at a young age.

"As a young kid, I was picked, you know, last for pick-up basketball, pick-up kick ball," he recalled.

Trevor was born with a rare birth defect that caused a short leg.

"Wearing prosthetics was very difficult. When I was 10, in fifth grade, I chose to have my leg amputated." With his shortened limb gone, "prosthetics were a lot easier to make. A lot easier to fit and walk around," Trevor said.

He then became the athlete he wanted to be. He plays goalie on Freedom High school's lacrosse team, and he's an All-State wrestler, placing 4th in the 4A wrestling state championships. He's also Freedom's Wrestling captain.

"When my opponents see me warming up, they think, 'Hey, that kid has one leg, I'm going to easily beat him. They obviously discount me just because I have one leg," he said.

"For some people, that would discourage them, and discourage them to not play sports. But, for me, it motivated me, and it motivated me to prove them wrong, but also to prove me right," he said.

How does he do it with one leg?

"I think it just starts with how I was raised. I was raised as if I didn't really have a disability," said Trevor.

Over the years, he's been a force that has changed minds.

"Just living the example, you can do this, you can do anything you can put your mind to. I think it shows others that whatever obstacles they have in life, it doesn't define who they are,” Trevor said.

The senior, who is also an Eagle Scout, will study engineering at Virginia Tech in the fall. At Freedom High school, Trevor LeMaster will be remembered for much more than the boundaries he broke.

"He treats everyone with kindness and respect, and I think that's what everybody here appreciates most about him," said school social worker Monica Belton.

Trevor is one of five outstanding Freedom students who will be sharing their stories at a state-wide leadership conference this weekend at Freedom High School. It's sponsored by the AllState Foundation and the Virginia High School League.

