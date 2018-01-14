Alexandria church named first basilica in Northern Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA. (WUSA9) - A church in Alexandria was named a “minor basilica” by the Vatican on Sunday, making it the first basilica in Northern Virginia. St. Mary Catholic Church will now be down as “The Basilica of Saint Mary.”

The announcement was made during Sunday morning mass by Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, and Father Edward C. Hathaway. According to the church's website, a minor basilica is specifically designated by the Vatican for reasons such as historical significance and architectural beauty.

The church was founded in 1795, making it 223 years old. There are four other basilicas in DC, Maryland and Virginia, including The Basilica National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC, which was given the designation in 1990.

It is the 84th church in the U.S. to be bestowed such a title.

