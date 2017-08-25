Additional victims, witnesses sought in Va. assault and battery case

ARLINGTON, VA. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for additional victims after a Va. man was charged with indecent exposure and two counts of assault and battery.

On August 23, Arlington County police responded to the 1900 block of N. Calvert Street for the report of an assault and battery. When officers arrived, they learned that a woman was walking on the bike trail was touched inappropriately by a man.

During their investigation, officers located a second woman who reported the same male suspect grabbed her around the waist. The woman was able to free herself from him. The suspect then pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to her.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect, 22-year-old Marvin Sosa Velasquez, who matched the victim’s descriptions in the 3300 block of Lee Highway.

Now police are looking for additional victims or witnesses.

Anyone who had previous contact with the suspect is asked to call Detective J. McGrath of the Special Victim’s Unit at 703-228-4244 or Jmcgra@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

