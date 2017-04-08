Boy located after active search in Stafford Co.

(Photo: Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Stafford Co. Sheriff's Office)

STAFFORD, VA (WUSA9) - UPDATE: Stafford Co. Sheriff's said the boy was found safe around 6:07 p.m.

-------

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching South Stafford for a 12-year-old boy who got lost around 5:30 p.m.

Kason Jones is 4’10” tall, 95 pounds, with a small black afro hairstyle. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black shirt with a rip in the back, a brown hoodie and black shoes.

Jones is diagnosed as a highly functioning autistic.

He was last seen at Ferry Farm.

Please call 911 if you see him.

