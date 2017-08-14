A deeper look at the organizer of the Unite The Right rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WUSA9) - In the aftermath of the deadly Charlottesville attack, there has been no shortage of attention on Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally. But now many are trying to understand who exactly he is, and what he stands for.

On his website, he calls himself an author, and has made a name for himself posting videos about his support for "white advocacy." The most recent post on his website is from before the rally on Friday night.

"Whether you like us or not," he said, as he raised his voice.

"Whether you like white people or not. Whether you think we get to stand up for ourselves, we do. We have constitutional rights. And as I said, we founded this country. Don't tell us that we can't have rights."

Throughout the website, you'll see posts about the KKK and the confederate flag, but he has argued that he is not a racist or a white supremacist. In an earlier post entitled "stop living in fear of the liberal media," he made this argument.

"It's important for white people to be able to stand up for themselves," he said. "I mean dammit, everybody else is allowed to do it. And I'm tired of explaining this point over and over again. If blacks, gays, Latinos, Muslims, Trannys, everybody else is allowed to advocate for who they are, then white people should be able to do it too."

In the Merriam Webster Dictionary, a white nationalist is defined as "one of a group of militant whites who espouse white supremacy and advocate enforced racial segregation."

