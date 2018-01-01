WUSA
94-year-old dies after house fire in Annandale

WUSA 2:39 PM. EST January 01, 2018

ANNANDALE, VA (WUSA9) - It has been a brutal last few days for dozens of people in our area, impacted by fires.

Early Friday morning, 94-year-old Lewis C. Spessard was found dead inside an Annandale, Va. home.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire around 4:20 a.m. in the 4900 block of Columbia Road. Fire officials say nearly 60 firefighters battled the fire. 

The victim's wife was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

