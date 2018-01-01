94-year-old dies after house fire in Annandale

(Photo: Fairfax Fire/Rescue)

ANNANDALE, VA (WUSA9) - It has been a brutal last few days for dozens of people in our area, impacted by fires.

Early Friday morning, 94-year-old Lewis C. Spessard was found dead inside an Annandale, Va. home.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire around 4:20 a.m. in the 4900 block of Columbia Road. Fire officials say nearly 60 firefighters battled the fire.

The victim's wife was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

At 4:20am(1-1-18)units arrived on scene of 4900 block of Columbia Road w/smoke showing from 1-story home. During primary search, crews discovered elderly adult male who had succumbed to his injuries. 2nd Alarm sounded. @AlexandriaVAFD assisted. Fire currently under investigation pic.twitter.com/bWsrFz9NNy — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) January 1, 2018

© 2018 WUSA-TV