91-year-old man reported missing found dead in Va.

VIENNA, VA (WUSA9) - A 91-year-old disabled senior who was reported missing was found dead on Sunday in a field in Vienna, Va.

Police say Gerard Restaino's body was found in a field located in the 8900 block of Leesburg Pike. Restaino was reported missing on Friday from Tyson's Corner. He was reported missing as a 91-year-old man with a cognitive impairment.

Police believed he was in danger and issued a senior alert.

Restaino was described as a white male, 5’5” in height, and 140 pounds. He has blue eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeve shirt, with light gray pants and a gray Sketcher slip-ons.

Restaino was also known to wear a gold watch, a gold wedding band, a class ring with a blue stone, and military dog tags around his neck.

