82 Dominion Energy workers among 1,500 headed to Puerto Rico

San Juan is seen during a blackout after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017 in Puerto Rico. Thousands of people have sought refuge in shelters, and electricity and phone lines have been severely effected. (Photo: Alex Wroblewski, 2017 Getty Images)

RICHMOND, VA (AP) - More than 80 workers from a power company headquartered in Virginia will soon be bound for Puerto Rico as part of the effort to restore power after Hurricane Maria.



The Virginian-Pilot reports 82 Dominion Energy restoration workers will be among 1,500 power company employees deploying in January.



Dominion Energy said in a release Tuesday that they'll send 56 pieces of equipment and vehicles to San Juan on Jan. 2, followed by a team of safety and logistic specialists on Jan. 10 and the rest on Jan. 15.

PREVIOUS: DC sergeant reunites with father in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

According to a release from the Edison Electric Institute, the association that represents U.S. investor-owned electric companies, the new wave will bring the total number of power restoration workers to more than 5,500.



The workers are expected to be there at least a month.

© 2017 Associated Press