2 more teens arrested, charged in setting a man on fire in Va.

ANNANDALE, VA (WUSA9) - Two 15 year olds were arrested on Tuesday and charged after a man was set on fire in Annandale, Va.

Both teens are facing attempted robbery and malicious wounding charges. Police say one teen was arrested Monday night and the other was arrested Tuesday morning.

According to Fairfax County Police, a 14-year-old boy was also arrested on Sunday and taken to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detection Center.

On Sunday, officers were called to the 4500 block of Commons Drive around 2:45 p.m. for a report of several people assaulting and attempting to set a man on fire.

Officers arrived to find a man who had burns on his clothing and backpack and searched the area for suspects.

The investigation revealed that several juveniles planned to rob the man, who was sleeping at the time. He awoke to the juveniles setting his backpack on fire.

The man was treated for injuries to his upper body and released from the hospital.

